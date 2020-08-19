Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $217.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,026. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day moving average of $186.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $218.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

