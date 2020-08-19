Jacobsen Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 413,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.05. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

