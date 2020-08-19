Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 311.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after buying an additional 346,578 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $3,281,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 721,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,038,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,254,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,153,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.36. 46,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,476. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

