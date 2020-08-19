Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases Shares of 7,979 Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

In other news, insider Brett E. Finley sold 39,527 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $3,091,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,572 shares of company stock worth $18,838,882. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.00. 16,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,732. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $86.19.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

