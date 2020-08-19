Jacobsen Capital Management Takes $3.20 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 131,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 170,699 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 429,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. 73,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

