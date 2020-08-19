Jacobsen Capital Management Takes $3.67 Million Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. Extra Space Storage makes up about 2.8% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,939 shares of company stock worth $11,959,133 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NYSE EXR traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $102.38. 13,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,121. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.67. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

