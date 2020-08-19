Jacobsen Capital Management Takes $336,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,570,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,890,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 251.3% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,788,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,050.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 760,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 694,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.54. 11,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,927. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

