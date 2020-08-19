Jacobsen Capital Management Takes $581,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $114.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

