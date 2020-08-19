Jacobsen Capital Management Takes Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,285 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,831,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after buying an additional 184,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,379,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after buying an additional 105,585 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

