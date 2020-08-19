Jacobsen Capital Management Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.35. 26,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,097. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

