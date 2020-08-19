Joel S. Marcus Sells 7,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,293,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 327,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,551,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ARE traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.42. The company had a trading volume of 503,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.45.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
