Joel S. Marcus Sells 7,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,293,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 327,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,551,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARE traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.42. The company had a trading volume of 503,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,276,320,000 after purchasing an additional 823,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,415,000 after acquiring an additional 378,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,531,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,610,000 after acquiring an additional 425,919 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,525,000 after acquiring an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,405,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

