JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GEGYF remained flat at $$1.92 on Wednesday. Genel Energy has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

