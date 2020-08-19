Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Trading Down 5%

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.38, 97,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,412,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 2.68.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.
Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.