Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Trading Down 5%

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.38, 97,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,412,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 2.68.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

