Key Financial Inc Acquires 2,001 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.1% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,190,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $213.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

