Key Financial Inc Buys 714 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.9% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after acquiring an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after acquiring an additional 438,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.51. 8,667,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,059,909. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.78. The company has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.