Key Financial Inc Has $266,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,320,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,317,855. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.