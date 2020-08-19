Key Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239,160 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $506,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.45. 7,806,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,549,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

