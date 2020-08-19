Key Financial Inc Sells 52 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432,227 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,586,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,596,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.02. 2,071,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $216.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

