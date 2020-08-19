Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI) Shares Down 8.6%

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) shares fell 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.31, 13,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,557,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.19.

About Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products to wholesalers and retailers under the Kingold brand.

