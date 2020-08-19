Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $5,281,976.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,719,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $993,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,399 shares in the company, valued at $69,418,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,940 shares of company stock worth $7,144,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $201.63. 7,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.47. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $212.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

