Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Trading Down 0.7%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.87 and last traded at $43.66, 5,674 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 547,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 68,361 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kirby by 31.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 481.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 8.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

