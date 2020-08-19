Knuff & Co LLC Buys 1,525 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 26.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 488.8% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 187,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,704. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

