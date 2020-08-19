Knuff & Co LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.52.

DIS stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.92. The company had a trading volume of 282,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

