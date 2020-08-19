Knuff & Co LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 1.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nike by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $191,903,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $34,672,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its stake in shares of Nike by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $106.67. The stock had a trading volume of 166,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,517. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $166.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.02.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.01.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

