Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 1,325 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 325,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 88,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total value of $17,259,062.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,172,954.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $207.70. The company had a trading volume of 59,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,470. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.21 and its 200-day moving average is $165.57. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $207.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

