Kogan.com Ltd (KGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Kogan.com’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Kogan.com has a twelve month low of A$3.45 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of A$20.77 ($14.84). The company has a market cap of $813.69 million and a P/E ratio of 45.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$8.66 and its 200-day moving average is A$6.84.

About Kogan.com

Kogan.com Limited operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers approximately 2,000 brands across a range of categories, including consumer electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 18 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings; and hotel bookings through hotels.kogan.com, as well as cruises through cruises.kogan.com.

