Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.66 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will announce $29.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.82 billion and the lowest is $28.83 billion. Kroger reported sales of $28.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $129.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.11 billion to $132.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $126.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.49 billion to $130.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 11,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $366,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,791.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,051,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,337,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. Kroger has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

