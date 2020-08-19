Lambda Price Tops $0.0218 on Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Lambda token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $17.46 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00138290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.94 or 0.01756462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00189189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00135064 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,936,709 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.