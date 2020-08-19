Lannebo Fonder AB Invests $1.10 Million in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Lannebo Fonder AB acquired a new position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $266,920.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,650.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,042 shares of company stock valued at $16,210,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

MIME traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. 412,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,185. Mimecast Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

