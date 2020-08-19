Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 1.16% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

HTRB traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,338. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $43.01.

