Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,781 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.85. 583,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,865,029. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07.

