Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.88. 1,348,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,268,062. The company has a market cap of $177.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

