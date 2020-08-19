Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $100.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,127 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 36.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $100,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,666,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after buying an additional 4,043,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $149,692,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,222 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

