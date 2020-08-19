Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $238,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000.

EELV traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

