Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares during the period. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter.

IGRO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,010 shares. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42.

