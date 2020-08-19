Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 76.5% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 116,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 50,522 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 89.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,523 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 362,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. 975,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,522,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

