Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 9,554 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 14,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 6.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

ENB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. 138,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,957,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

