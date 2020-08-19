Lendlease Group (LLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$13.97. Lendlease Group has a 52 week low of A$9.34 ($6.67) and a 52 week high of A$19.95 ($14.25).

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Ullmer bought 6,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$13.26 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of A$91,976.45 ($65,697.46). Also, insider Colin Carter bought 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.80 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of A$29,997.80 ($21,427.00).

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.