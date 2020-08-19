Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.92.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at $20,604,344.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 71,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Lennar by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,153,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Lennar by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 29,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. 69,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,570. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Lennar’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennar will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

