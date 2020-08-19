LEOcoin Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $71,450.68 and approximately $385.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,724.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.40 or 0.03440562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.72 or 0.02462488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00516607 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00789653 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00670927 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

