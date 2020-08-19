Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires 182,200 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1,030.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Indl Alliance S upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

TRP stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.23. 946,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.74. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6072 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.