Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,282,450 Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,282,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,283,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.47% of Open Text as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. 527,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Beacon Securities downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.