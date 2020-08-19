Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,894,347 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,894,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,176,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,593,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,901,528. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

