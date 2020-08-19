Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,894,347 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,894,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,176,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,593,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,901,528. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.
VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.
In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
