Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Buys 3,440,125 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 269.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440,125 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $50,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 319.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 468.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVZ stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

