Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $41,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 44,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $149.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,973,377 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

