Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,966,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,012,050 shares during the period. Celestica makes up about 2.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 15.47% of Celestica worth $136,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Celestica by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 1,072.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 96.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. 249,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,586. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. Celestica Inc has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.40 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.