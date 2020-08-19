Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $157.17 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,711,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,960,688 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.74% of Cenovus Energy worth $157,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 178.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,011 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,784,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,749,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 47,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 744.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,204,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 2,317,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626,566. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.61.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

