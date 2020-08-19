Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $201.53 Million Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,655,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 824,547 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 3.0% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $201,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. 1,388,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 502.50 and a beta of 1.71. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

