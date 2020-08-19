Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $73.09 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,550 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $73,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,300,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.4% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 38,801 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 23,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 45,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,042,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,278,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

