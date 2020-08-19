Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Credicorp worth $9,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 77.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Credicorp by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.43. 305,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,834. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $220.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($4.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $868.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAP. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.25.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

